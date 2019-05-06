LYFT (LYFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect LYFT to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LYFT stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

In other LYFT news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko bought 1,650 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

