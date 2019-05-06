Lucas Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Lucas Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for 1.3% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celgene by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,620,000 after purchasing an additional 549,404 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Celgene by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 304,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Celgene by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 83,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Celgene by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELG. ValuEngine raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.37.

Shares of CELG opened at $96.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

