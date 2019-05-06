Lourd Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Lourd Capital LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $43.29 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 4,467 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $187,077.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,577,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,481 shares of company stock worth $69,306,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/lourd-capital-llc-decreases-stake-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.