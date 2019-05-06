Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,053,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,018 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 982,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 916,205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,195,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 712,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,816,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gerardo Monroy sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $260,893.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,140 shares in the company, valued at $359,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik M. Helding sold 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $190,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CNO stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.93 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-2-44-million-position-in-cno-financial-group-inc-cno.html.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.