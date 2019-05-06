Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 530.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $16,815,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 326,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $335,649.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $671,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $138.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
