Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LONE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NASDAQ:LONE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 165,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director Daniel R. Lockwood purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,745.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Bracken III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,430,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 1,082,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 896,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

