Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.31.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,286 shares of company stock valued at $26,704,368. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $334.07 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $351.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

