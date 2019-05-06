Shares of Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 10500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of $13.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

WARNING: “Lite Access Technologies (LTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.31” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/lite-access-technologies-lte-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-31.html.

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.