Line Corp (LN) Receives $3,500.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,500.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Line in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Line in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Get Line alerts:

LN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Line has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Line by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after buying an additional 1,626,400 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,197,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Line by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 144,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 58,149 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Line by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.