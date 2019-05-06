Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for McBride (MCB)

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCB. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of McBride in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of McBride in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an add rating and a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of McBride from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 116.25 ($1.52).

LON:MCB opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.58. McBride has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09).

In related news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith purchased 19,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £20,085.84 ($26,245.71).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

