LHC Group (LHCG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group, Inc. is the preferred post-acute care partner for hospitals, physicians and families nationwide. From home health and hospice care to long-term acute care and community-based services, LHC delivers high-quality, cost-effective care that empowers patients to manage their health at home. Hospitals and health systems around the country have partnered with LHC Group to deliver patient-centered care in the home. “

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.25.

LHCG opened at $114.82 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $8,139,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $561,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,540. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

