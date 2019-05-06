Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.75-0.79 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.75 to $0.79 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.14 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/lexington-realty-trust-lxp-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.