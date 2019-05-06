Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Takes $651,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 334.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,006. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0522 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

