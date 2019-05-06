Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $7 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 279,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 705.0% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 232,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 203,783 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,300. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $7 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/leicht-financial-planning-wealth-management-inc-has-7-million-holdings-in-invesco-bulletshares-2020-corporate-bond-etf-bsck.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.