Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Duluth were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $127,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

DLTH opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.25. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.16 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

