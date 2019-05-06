Langen Mcalenn Weighs in on Hanover Insurance Group Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (THG)

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on THG. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.71 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Shares of THG stock opened at $121.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.70. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $255,371.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 5,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $653,863.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,158 shares of company stock worth $1,179,587. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 308,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

