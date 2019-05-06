Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 137,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 107,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $8,560,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,746. 15.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAMR opened at $80.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

