Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $17.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/kratos-defense-security-solutions-ktos-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.