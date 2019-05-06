Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.12 Million Position in ABB Ltd (ABB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 146.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,170 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ABB were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in ABB by 1,878.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,324,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ABB by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 920,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ABB by 2,682.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 745,943 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ABB by 14,142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 591,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,193,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,783,000 after purchasing an additional 478,645 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $19.41. 27,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,763. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

