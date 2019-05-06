Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 136,907 Steris PLC (STE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,549,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,498,000 after purchasing an additional 800,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Steris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,516,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,837,000 after acquiring an additional 133,510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Steris by 10,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,306 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,364,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,617,000 after acquiring an additional 85,819 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,158,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,768,000 after acquiring an additional 84,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.00. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,549. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.06. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $93.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Steris had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $696.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Steris news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $249,552.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $439,540.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,646 shares of company stock worth $6,939,093. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

