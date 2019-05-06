Kingstone Companies (KINS) versus Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Critical Survey

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kingstone Companies and Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $130.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Hanover Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 1.00 $3.09 million $0.47 22.43 Hanover Insurance Group $4.49 billion 1.10 $391.00 million $6.79 17.83

Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingstone Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kingstone Companies pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies 2.72% 5.68% 1.95% Hanover Insurance Group 9.19% 11.02% 2.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Kingstone Companies on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

