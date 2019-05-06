Kingstone Companies (KINS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.45

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 4561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 398.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

