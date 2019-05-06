Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Position Cut by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 51.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 468.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,837,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,312,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 135,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,711. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,887.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

