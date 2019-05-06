KeyCorp Weighs in on Under Armour Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Under Armour by 2,618.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,981,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,857 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Under Armour by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,763,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $9,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.