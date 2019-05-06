KeyCorp Comments on WPX Energy Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.70. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.50%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,591,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,726,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,767,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,027,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,077,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

