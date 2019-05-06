Keybank National Association OH Sells 36,899 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,899 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $128,407.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $233,632.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,552,312 shares of company stock worth $273,144,541 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Facebook to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.58.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $195.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $567.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

