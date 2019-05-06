KBR (KBR) PT Set at $25.00 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a $25.00 price objective on KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

KBR stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. KBR has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other KBR news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $108,927.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in KBR by 1,450.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 855,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

