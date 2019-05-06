Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (JMLP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 278,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 57,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JMLP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 4,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,606. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Company Profile

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

