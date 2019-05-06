Kadant (KAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KAI. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $132,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.