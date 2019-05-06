Just Eat (JE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,360 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JE has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a conviction-buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Just Eat from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 859 ($11.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat to a neutral rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Just Eat to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 948 ($12.39) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 826.69 ($10.80).

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 699.40 ($9.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62). The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 57.80.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

