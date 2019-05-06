Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.15.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $60,375.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,789.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $279,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,455 shares of company stock worth $1,659,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,057,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 427.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,636,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 603,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 100,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,800. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

