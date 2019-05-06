Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Stake Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,299,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,223,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,489,000 after buying an additional 2,602,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 948.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,725,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after buying an additional 1,561,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,762,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,267,000 after buying an additional 1,406,522 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $451,630.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,142 shares in the company, valued at $34,199,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

