Johns Hopkins to offer College leaders safety programming

A Johns Hopkins University initiative announced Monday will offer short classes to faculty leaders and principals as part of an effort to create standards.

Dean Christopher Morphew said the new center will draw from university research to notify kindergarten through grade college leaders who face decisions about engaging the area and keeping students healthy and securing schools against dangers.

“What we are trying to do is really construct a comprehensive approach to looking at safe schools, which will be something which we begin missing,” Morphew said. “There is a good deal of attention on safety technology. There is a whole lot of focus… on safety drills and other kinds of stuff but not a focus on a comprehensive approach to schools that are safe, and there’s really a urgent need for this at this time.”

Over two dozen Hopkins faculty members in disciplines which range from health will focus on identifying best methods for administrators tasked with hardening buildings within an age of school shootings but also with identifying and addressing root causes of the violence.

“We dig in and begin considering what it seems to be a safe school in an everyday basis,” said Amy Shelton, associate dean for study. “It takes one from that realm of how to protect against an active shooter and into the domain of saying,’What are the qualities that make an environment feel safe to any child?'”

Shelton said school leaders understand that many students are below elevated levels of anxiety just getting to and from school on a daily basis or are undernourished.

“If you talk about the entire picture of everything it seems to be safe, you can discuss mental health at the severe end,” Shelton said,”but you can also simply talk about the daily issues of mental wellbeing and wellbeing of a kid.”