Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of FND opened at $44.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Laube sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,983,252 shares of company stock valued at $263,331,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.