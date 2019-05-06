Jason Blacksberg Sells 2,477 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,477 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $71,486.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,477 shares in the company, valued at $71,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Blacksberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Jason Blacksberg sold 1,897 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $54,083.47.

On Friday, April 26th, Jason Blacksberg sold 4,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $61,832.00.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 387,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 13.17%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 67,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/jason-blacksberg-sells-2477-shares-of-acadia-realty-trust-akr-stock.html.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.