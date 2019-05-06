Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,724,695 Shares of Cision Ltd (CISN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,106,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Cision worth $111,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cision by 39.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,253,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cision by 39.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cision by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,604 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cision by 4,358.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 442,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cision by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,011,000 after buying an additional 410,854 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cision alerts:

NYSE:CISN opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cision Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Cision had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $186.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,712,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,760.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

CISN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,724,695 Shares of Cision Ltd (CISN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/janus-henderson-group-plc-purchases-1724695-shares-of-cision-ltd-cisn.html.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.