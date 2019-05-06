Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.41 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.77. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,232,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

