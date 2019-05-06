James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 487.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,571,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,348,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,391.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 403,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,792,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

WARNING: “James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 3,168 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/james-investment-research-inc-acquires-3168-shares-of-ishares-msci-mexico-etf-eww.html.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.