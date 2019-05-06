Jaguar Mining (JAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 15500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.0299999997272727 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

