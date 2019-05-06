IVRNET (IVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

IVRNET (CVE:IVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 115000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Ivrnet Inc, an application service provider, provides e-business applications on an outsource basis through the Ivrnet eServices network in North America. The company develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions, which facilitate automated interaction through phone network and the Internet.

