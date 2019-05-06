iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $117.48 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

