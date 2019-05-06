iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,146,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,537,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.89 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

