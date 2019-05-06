iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,556,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 2,418,129 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

