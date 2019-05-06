Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wood & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.15.

IRWD stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 5,677 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $81,237.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,850.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $3,646,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,321 shares of company stock worth $3,780,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

