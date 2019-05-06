Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IONS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.44.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $73.46 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $2.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 77,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $4,679,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 8,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,192 shares of company stock worth $29,974,619. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

