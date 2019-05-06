Investors Sell Shares of Target (TGT) on Strength (TGT)

Investors sold shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $46.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.46 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Target had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Target traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $75.98

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

