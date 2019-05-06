Investors Buy Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $92.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.82 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Philip Morris International had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded down ($0.58) for the day and closed at $85.12
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.85.
The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.
In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $101,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,200 shares of company stock worth $10,186,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,427,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
