Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Derwent London (DLN)

5/3/2019 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/1/2019 – Derwent London was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 3,779 ($49.38) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,745 ($48.94).

4/30/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/30/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/24/2019 – Derwent London was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.04).

4/3/2019 – Derwent London had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/14/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.04).

3/12/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,176 ($41.50) on Monday. Derwent London Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 46.75 ($0.61) dividend. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $19.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total transaction of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total value of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

