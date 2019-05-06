Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) Stake Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.
PGF stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $18.75.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile
PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.
See Also: Earnings Per Share
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.