Intel Co. (INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy Sells 1,254 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $63,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $31,161.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83.
- On Tuesday, February 26th, Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79.
- On Monday, February 4th, Navin Shenoy sold 1,626 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $79,056.12.
Shares of INTC opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.
About Intel
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.